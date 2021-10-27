Driver Killed, Another Hurt After Tree Branch Falls On Cars In Morris County, Police Say

One driver was killed and another hurt after a tree branch fell on two cars in Morris County Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

The branch fell on a Nissan Murano and a Mercedes SUV — the former traveling eastbound and the latter traveling westbound — on Mendham Road in Morris Township just before 7:35 a.m., Police Capt. Robert Shearer told Daily Voice.

The Nissan driver was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead while the Mercedes driver suffered minor injuries, Shearer said.

No passengers were in either car at the time of the accident, police said.

The deceased victim’s identity was being withheld pending the ongoing investigation.

