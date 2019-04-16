Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Driver In Hoboken Strikes Pedestrian Following Crash, Authorities Say

Paul Milo
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the at latest from Hoboken where police say a driver got into an accident, then drove off and hit a pedestrian.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the at latest from Hoboken where police say a driver got into an accident, then drove off and hit a pedestrian. Video Credit: CBS New York

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office urged motorists Tuesday to avoid a large area around 1st and Hudson streets where a crash investigation was underway.

Images from social media show a car on the sidewalk crashed into a building at 1st and Hudson.

According to multiple media reports and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, a car was involved in a crash at Bloomfield and First around 4 o'clock. The car reportedly fled the scene traveling east on First and hit the pedestrian.

Information about the extent of injuries or the identities of those involved was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

