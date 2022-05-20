Driver Hurt As Tractor-Trailer Carrying Auto Parts Overturns On Route 80: State Police

A tractor-trailer driver was hurt after the vehicle overturned and shut down Route 80 early on Friday, May 20, state police said.

The trailer — which was carrying auto parts — was heading westbound in Allamuchy when it overturned near milepost 19.2 just before 4:40 a.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, Slota said.

All lanes were closed west of Exit 19 to Route 517 following the accident, causing a 10 to 15 minute delay, according to 511NJ.

The lanes have since reopened.

