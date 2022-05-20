Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Three NJ Auto Dealers Pony Up $400,000 To Resolve Ripoff Claims, Promise Not To Do It Again
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Hurt As Tractor-Trailer Carrying Auto Parts Overturns On Route 80: State Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A tractor-trailer driver was hurt after the vehicle overturned and shut down Route 80 early on Friday, May 20, state police said.

The trailer — which was carrying auto parts — was heading westbound in Allamuchy when it overturned near milepost 19.2 just before 4:40 a.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, Slota said.

All lanes were closed west of Exit 19 to Route 517 following the accident, causing a 10 to 15 minute delay, according to 511NJ.

The lanes have since reopened.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.