Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passaic Mom Charged With Beating Girl With Phone Charger
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Hospitalized, Route 287 Ramp Closed Following Morris County Tractor-Trailer Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized in a crash that shut down a ramp on Route 287 in Morris County Thursday morning, state police said.

The driver lost control of the truck, hit a curb and overturned on the northbound ramp at Exit 35 in Morristown just before 6:20 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The driver was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Curry said.

The ramp remained closed as of 10 a.m. for the tractor-trailer removal, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.