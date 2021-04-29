Driver Hospitalized, Route 287 Ramp Closed Following Morris County Tractor-Trailer Crash

A tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized in a crash that shut down a ramp on Route 287 in Morris County Thursday morning, state police said.

The driver lost control of the truck, hit a curb and overturned on the northbound ramp at Exit 35 in Morristown just before 6:20 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The driver was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Curry said.

The ramp remained closed as of 10 a.m. for the tractor-trailer removal, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.