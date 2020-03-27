Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Driver Hospitalized In Ridgewood Amazon Van Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The Honda Civic.
The Honda Civic. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening after her car collided with an Amazon delivery van Friday afternoon in Ridgewood.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded along with a Bergen County sheriff’s officer to the crash at the intersection of South Pleasant Avenue and Grove Street.

The Amazon driver didn’t appear injured as packages were off-loaded to another delivery van.

The woman’s Honda Civic had to be towed.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

The Amazon van.

Boyd A. Loving

