Driver Hospitalized In Double Tractor-Trailer Crash That Dumped Fuel, Closed Rt. 78 (UPDATE)

A driver was taken to a nearby hospital following a double tractor-trailer crash that dumped fuel and shut down Route 78 in the afternoon on Thursday, Sept. 29, state police said.

The tractor-trailers collided in the eastbound lanes near milepost 17.4 in Clinton Township, causing one of them to spill fuel in the right and center lanes between mileposts 17.4 and 17.8. just before 1:15 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

One of the drivers was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of a lower-body injury, Curry said. The other was not hurt.

The Hunterdon County HazMat team responded for fuel cleanup as the eastbound, center, and right lanes were closed for about four hours, Curry said.

Meanwhile, delays of 30 to 35 minutes were reported east of Exit 12 to Route 635/Perryville Rd. in Union Township to West of Exit 16 - Rt. 31 North in Clinton Township, according to 511NJ.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

