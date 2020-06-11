Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Two Hospitalized In Route 17 Pileup
Driver Hospitalized In 3-Car Route 287 Parsippany Crash

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

One driver was hospitalized after three cars collided on Route 287 South in Parsippany Friday morning, state police said.

The crash — involving a Ford sedan,  a Hyundai Accord and a Hyundai Sonata — was reported near milepost 40.8 in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township just before 5:55 a.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

One driver was taken to Morristown Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

All lanes were reopened around 7 a.m., Goez said.

