Driver Hospitalized As Honda Rear-Ends Toyota, Flips On Rt. 287: State Police

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: NJSP

A driver was taken to a nearby hospital after a Honda rear-ended a Toyota and flipped on Route 287 on Wednesday, Sept. 21, state police confirmed.

A blue Honda rear-ended a white Toyota Camry and overturned in the southbound lanes near milepost 52 in Pequannock Township just after 9:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The Honda driver was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons after complaining of pain, Slota said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released.

