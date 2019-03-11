Contact Us
Driver Hospitalized After Tractor-Trailer Totals Kia Approaching Little Ferry Bridge

Jerry DeMarco
The Kia ended up pushed into a utility pole on the approach to the Hackensack River bridge in Little Ferry.
The Kia ended up pushed into a utility pole on the approach to the Hackensack River bridge in Little Ferry. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A 29-year-old Lodi woman was hospitalized with minor injuries Monday after her Kia and a tractor-trailer collided approaching the Hackensack River bridge in Little Ferry, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer "was making a left going south on Bergen Turnpike onto 46 East when they crashed, pushing the Kia into a [utility] pole," Detective Sgt. Ronald Klein Jr. said following the noontime collision. "It's unclear at this point who was at fault."

The woman was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Klein said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

