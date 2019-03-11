Driver Hospitalized After Tractor-Trailer Totals Kia Approaching Little Ferry Bridge

A 29-year-old Lodi woman was hospitalized with minor injuries Monday after her Kia and a tractor-trailer collided approaching the Hackensack River bridge in Little Ferry, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer "was making a left going south on Bergen Turnpike onto 46 East when they crashed, pushing the Kia into a [utility] pole," Detective Sgt. Ronald Klein Jr. said following the noontime collision. "It's unclear at this point who was at fault."

The woman was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Klein said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

