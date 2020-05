A driver was hospitalized after a sedan bounced off a parked car and slammed into a utility pole Friday afternoon in Hackensack.

The southbound Audi cracked the pole in front of Tips N More on Main Street shortly after 2 p.m.

The driver had to be placed in a neck brace before being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

City police and firefighters and Hackensack Meridian Health EMS responded.

