Driver Hospitalized After Being Struck By Train In Morris County

A driver was hospitalized after being struck by a train in Morris County Wednesday night, authorities said.

The driver was struck by the Montclair Boonton Line train 1085 at Waterloo Valley Road in Mount Olive around 9:15 p.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The train had departed the Hoboken terminal at 7:22 p.m and was scheduled to arrive at Hackettstown at 9:31 p.m, authorities said.

The driver was taken to Morristown Medical Center with injuries deemed non-life-threatening, authorities said.

The one person onboard the train was uninjured.

