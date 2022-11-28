Contact Us
Driver Freed With 'Jaws Of Life,' Hospitalized After Morris County Crash Downs Pole And Wires

Valerie Musson
The Lincoln Park Hose Co 2 helped free a driver with the "jaws of life" following a crash that took down a pole and wires on Sunday, Nov. 27.
The Lincoln Park Hose Co 2 helped free a driver with the "jaws of life" following a crash that took down a pole and wires on Sunday, Nov. 27. Photo Credit: Lincoln Park Hose Co 2 via Facebook

A driver was extricated with the “jaws of life” before being taken to the hospital after a serious crash took down a pole and wires in Morris County, authorities said.

The Lincoln Park Hose Co. 2 responded to the crash with reported entrapment and found an electrical pole down with wires in the roadway on Sunday, Nov. 27, they said.

The driver was extricated from the crumpled vehicle with the “jaws of life” and taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, 2 Bridges Road was closed in both directions but has since reopened, Lincoln Park Police said.

