Driver Found Badly Burned Dies Behind Wheel In Jersey City Car Fire

A male driver died when his car went up in flames in a Jersey City crash Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police and fire departments responded to Hutton Street and New York Avenue, where the car was ravaged by flames around 7:45 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Once the fire was put out, the man was found still behind the wheel in a badly burned condition, Suarez said. He was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit, the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force, and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.