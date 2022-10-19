Driver Flown To Trauma Center In Warren County Crash With School Bus: PHOTOS

A driver was flown to a nearby trauma center after a multi-car crash involving a school bus in Warren County, authorities said. (Scroll for photos).

The Mansfield Township Fire Company responded to the crash on Route 57 near Watters Road in Mansfield Township around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the department said on Facebook.

The crash involved a school bus with no passengers and a driver that had self-extricated with serious injuries, the department said.

Emergency crews worked to stabilize the vehicles while an Atlantic Air 1 medical helicopter was called to take one of the victims to a nearby trauma center.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company.

Other assisting agencies include the Lebanon Township Fire Department, Mansfield Township Police Department, and St. Clare’s paremedics.

