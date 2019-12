A driver had to be extricated from her SUV after it rolled Saturday afternoon in Tenafly.

Tenafly firefighters got the woman out of the Subaru Forester after it landed on the driver's side on Chestnut Street near the Stop & Shop shopping center around 3:45 p.m.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

The vehicle bore a handicapped placard.

