New Milford firefighters extricated a borough driver following a crash Monday afternoon.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck after she complained of neck and back pain, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

The other driver, a 49-year-old Tenafly woman, wasn't injured in the 2:30 p.m. crash at Henley Avenue and Boulevard, he said.

An investigation was continuing.

