Driver Extricated And Flown To Hospital As Car Veers Off Rt. 80 Into Woods, State Police Say

A driver was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after veering off Route 80 and into the woods during the afternoon on Monday, Oct. 17, state police said.

Troopers responding to the crash near milepost 21 in Allamuchy Township found that an Infiniti FX3 ran off the eastbound lanes and into the woods around 3:45 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by Allamuchy Fire Dept. and airlifted to St. Luke’s for treatment of serious injuries, Curry said.

The eastbound lanes were closed for about half an hour as the helicopter landed, Curry said.

Afterward, the left two lanes were closed for about four hours, which caused heavy traffic.

The crash remains under investigation, Curry said.

Assisting agencies include the Hope Fire Department, Hackettstown First Aid and Rescue Squad, Lakeland Emergency Squad, and Atlantic Air Ambulance.

