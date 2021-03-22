Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Driver Dead, Passenger Injured After Disabled Car Struck By Pickup On NJ Turnpike

Cecilia Levine
NJ Turnpike
NJ Turnpike Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person died and two others were injured in an overnight crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Monday morning in Essex County.

A Chevy Malibu that was disabled in the right lane was struck from behind by a Dodge Ram around 4:10 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near milepost 105.7 in Newark, NJSP Sgt. Phillip Curry said.

The Chevy was sent into the left concrete barrier and the Ram overturned, killing the passenger of the Chevy and seriously injuring the driver, Curry said 

The driver of the Ram suffered moderate injuries, police said.

The southbound inner roadway was closed for approximately five hours resulting in moderate congestion. 

The accident was under investigation and there is no further information was available.

