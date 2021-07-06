Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Concern Grows Over Missing Fort Lee Boy, 11
Driver Dead, Passenger Critical In Crash Of Stolen Car On Interstate 280

Cecilia Levine
One person died and one person was seriously injured in a crash involving stolen vehicle last week on Interstate 280 Sunday, authorities said.
One person died and one person was seriously injured in a crash involving stolen vehicle on Interstate 280 Sunday, authorities said.

The Huyndai Genesis had been reported stolen out of Madison and struck a Honda Pilot on the westbound side near milepost 9.8 in West Orange around 1:15 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The Genesis then overturned and struck the concrete center median barrier, ejecting both the driver and passenger, Peele said.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Newark, and the passenger remains in serious condition. 

The driver of the Honda did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. Identification of the occupants of the Hyundai is still pending. 

Interstate 280 eastbound was closed for approximately four hours and the cause remains under investigation.

Footage of the incident was posted to YouTube by All County News.

