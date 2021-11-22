Driver Dead In NJ Turnpike Crash

Good Samaritans rushed to aid a driver before he died in a crash Monday afternoon on the NJ Turnpike, according to footage obtained by Daily Voice.

Videos show a silver sedan wedged underneath a tractor trailer -- the driver slumped over the steering wheel.

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry says the crash occurred on the northbound side of the western spur near mile post 108.1 in Kearny.

Videos sent by a good Samaritan show several people gathered around the car and on the roof, trying to get the man out and regain his pulse before troopers arrived. It all happened just before 2 p.m., responders said.

"I would yell asking his name trying to get a reaction from him but he only lasted a few minutes after the crash," one responder said.

The truck driver told responders he was pulled over when the sedan rammed him from behind.

The victim's identity had not been released as of Monday evening.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.