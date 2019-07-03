Driver Critical After Garbage Truck Crashes From Overpass Onto Route 495 In Weehawken

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED: A Union City DPW garbage truck toppled off an overpass onto westbound Route 495 in Weehawken after the driver suffered a medical emergency Wednesday afternoon, responders told Daily Voice.

The driver was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with critical injuries, responders said. Somehow, no one else was seriously injured, they said.

Route 495 remained temporarily closed in both directions.

All bus service from the Port Authority's midtown terminal was temporarily suspended. NJ Transit Rail, PATH, and NY Waterways were cross-honoring for bus passengers.

The truck went off the Palisades Avenue overpass after hitting an SUV and a minivan outside the post office on Palisade Avenue around 1 p.m.

It struck the blacktop nose first and landed upside-down on the north side embankment of the highway leading from the Lincoln Tunnel toward the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 3.

A passenger in the truck sustained a broken femur, police at the scene told Daily Voice.

The driver -- who apparently suffered a heart attack -- and another person who was on the street above were also hospitalized, they said.

A dozen people who were on a Megabus that struck the truck were treated at the scene for minor injuries, responders said.

DAILY VOICE photo

I-495 remained closed indefinitely, which was expected to wreak havoc on the evening rush-hour commute from Manhattan. Commuters were urged to use other Hudson River crossings.

Marginal Highway and 30th & 31st streets from JFK Boulevard to Park Avenue were also closed to Park Ave.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit was investigating what happened, assisted by local law enforcement.

PHOTOS: Sheri Marshall-Nicosia for Daily Voice

A garbage truck toppled over on westbound I-495 in Weehawken Wednesday afternoon.

PHOTO: Courtesy Douglas Villalta

The truck hit the roadway nose-first.

DAILY VOICE photo

