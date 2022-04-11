Contact Us
Driver Arrested After Pursuit Across Hudson County: Police

Valerie Musson
Bayonne Police Department
Bayonne Police Department Photo Credit: Bayonne Police Department Facebook

A 28-year-old driver was arrested following a pursuit across Hudson County, authorities said.

Eddie J. Torres, of Jersey City, was seen speeding on East 21st Street in Bayonne around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Torres then sped away, running a red light on East 22nd Street and Route 440 North as officers tried to pull him over near East 21st Street, Amato said.

Torres allegedly kept driving on Route 440 North into Jersey City, where local police were made aware of the investigation.

Torres’ vehicle was later found parked on Bostwick Avenue, and he exited a nearby residence a short time later, Amato said.

Torres was identified as the driver in the earlier pursuit before being taken into custody and charged with eluding around 11:05 a.m.

