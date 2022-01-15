Driver Airlifted After Sending Car Through Jersey Shore Home: Police

A 23-year-old driver with a suspended license was flown to the hospital after sending a vehicle through several yards and fences then into a house on the Jersey Shore Friday night, authorities said.

Jose Lopez-Serrano, of Jackson, was behind the wheel of the Toyota sedan and had to be extricated from the vehicle that he sent into the Cox Cro Road home in Toms River around 11:25 p.m., Toms River Police Chief Mitchell A. Little said. He was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Lopez-Serrano was cited for Failure to Maintain Lane, Reckless Driving, Driving Without a License, Driving with a Suspended License, and Failure to Exhibit an Insurance Card. Additional charges were pending.

The accident remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Terry Warren. The home was inspected by the Toms River Building Department and deemed structurally unsafe.

