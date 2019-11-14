Contact Us
Driver Admits Impersonating FBI Agent During Paramus Traffic Stop

Jerry DeMarco
U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito thanked Paramus police for their work on the case. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving / INSET: Courtesy FEDERAL BUREAU of INVESTIGATION

A driver from Queens admitted in federal court Thursday that he showed Paramus police who pulled him over this summer a fake badge, creds and security access card while claiming to be an FBI agent.

Tornike Lubyk, 28, could face a federal prison sentence and a fine for impersonating a federal agent, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Lubyk pleaded guilty to the charge before U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler in Newark, admitting that he “falsely advised Paramus officers that he was with the FBI’s C-22 organized crime squad based in the Manhattan field office” during a July traffic stop, the U.S. attorney said.

He said he also showed the officers the phony badge, credentials and access card.

Carpenito credited FBI task force officers and special agents and special agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations for the investigation leading to Thursday’s guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassye Cole of his Criminal Division in Newark.

The U.S. attorney also thanked Paramus police for their work on the case.

Chesler scheduled sentencing for Feb. 20 of next year.

