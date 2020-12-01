Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Adjusting GPS Sends SUV Carrying Juveniles Into Parsippany Lake

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A woman was ticketed for careless driving after her SUV carrying two juveniles plunged into a Parsippany lake, authorities said.
A woman was ticketed for careless driving after her SUV carrying two juveniles plunged into a Parsippany lake, authorities said. Photo Credit: Parsippany PD

A 35-year-old woman from Lake Hiawatha was trying to adjust her GPS when her SUV veered off the roadway and into a Parsippany lake, authorities said.

The woman had two juvenile passengers as her Volkswagen Atlas toppled into Lake Parsippany near the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Alpine Road Saturday evening, local police said.

The driver and passengers had gotten out of the car without injuries when police arrived around 7 p.m., authorities said.

The driver was ticketed for careless driving, police said. Her vehicle was removed from the water by Powder Mill Towing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.