Driver Adjusting GPS Sends SUV Carrying Juveniles Into Parsippany Lake

A 35-year-old woman from Lake Hiawatha was trying to adjust her GPS when her SUV veered off the roadway and into a Parsippany lake, authorities said.

The woman had two juvenile passengers as her Volkswagen Atlas toppled into Lake Parsippany near the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Alpine Road Saturday evening, local police said.

The driver and passengers had gotten out of the car without injuries when police arrived around 7 p.m., authorities said.

The driver was ticketed for careless driving, police said. Her vehicle was removed from the water by Powder Mill Towing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.