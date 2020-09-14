Driver, 78, Suddenly Opens Car Door, Sends Hasbrouck Heights Bicyclist Flying

A 50-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized with a severe gash on his head after a driver suddenly opened the door of her SUV on a Hasbrouck Heights street and sent him flying on Sunday, authorities said.The borough victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the collision near the corner of Walter Avenue and Boulevard shortly before noon Sunday, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri said.

The 78-year-old driver, also from town, apparently didn't see him coming when she opened the door of her 2012 Toyota Rav 4 and he slammed into and over it.

No summonses were issued, Colaneri said.

