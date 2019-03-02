Contact Us
Breaking News: The Last Word On 'Momo Challenge': It’s A Cruel Hoax Playing On Your Paranoia, Mom
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver, 77, Flips Car In Front Of Lyndhurst School While Kids Are In Class

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
The driver was hospitalized with a wrist injury and chest pains, police said.
The driver was hospitalized with a wrist injury and chest pains, police said.

Fortunately, a Lyndhurst grade school was in session when a 77-year-old motorist flipped her car in front of it on Friday, police said.

The driver was headed south on Stuyvesant Avenue just after 1 p.m. Friday when her Volkswagen Jetta sideswiped a vehicle parked across from Franklin School, Detective Vincent Auteri said.

The VW rolled on its roof and came to rest right in front of the school, Auteri said.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center with a minor hand injury and chest pains, the detective said.

She wasn’t speeding, wasn’t using her cellphone and wasn’t under the influence of anything,” he said.

“Driver inattention was determined to be the cause,” Auteri said.

“It’s very fortunate that school was in session at that time,” he added.

