Driver, 72, Killed In Morris Township Crash Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Morris Minute Men
Morris Minute Men Photo Credit: Morris Minute Men Facebook

A 72-year-old driver was killed in a single-car crash in Morris Township, authorities said.

Donn Russell was driving on Park Avenue near Powder Horn Drive when his car veered off the road and crashed in a wooded area around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, local police said Sunday.

Russel of Madison was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Morris Township Police Capt. Robert Shearer.

There were no other passengers or cars involved in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

