Driver, 67, Crushed Beneath Fallen Brick Pallet In Ramsey

A driver was crushed beneath a pile of bricks that fell on him during a delivery Tuesday in Ramsey, authorities said.

Responding police officers lifted the pallet of slate-type pavers off the 67-year-old driver following the mishap at an Alida Place residence just before 11:30 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

Member of the Ramsey Ambulance Corps and Valley Hospital Paramedics moved the victim to a landing zone provided by the Ramsey Rescue Squad at Adorno Fathers on Darlington Avenue, Gurney said.

An AirMed One chopper then flew him to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, the chief said.

“A delivery of pallets of slate-style pavers was being off-loaded” when the landscaper, using a piece of construction equipment, accidentally pushed a pallet onto the delivery driver, Gurney said.

