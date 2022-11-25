Driver, 37, Killed In Jersey Shore Crash Day Before Thanksgiving

A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said.

The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information that could assist the investigation are urged to call Cpl. Duncan of the Tinton Falls Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 732-542-3400 ext. 465.

