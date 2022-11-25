Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Police: DWI Driver Plows Into Elmwood Park Garages, Garden Apartments Temporarily Evacuated
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver, 37, Killed In Jersey Shore Crash Day Before Thanksgiving

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tinton Falls PD
Tinton Falls PD Photo Credit: Tinton Falls PD

A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said.

The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information that could assist the investigation are urged to call Cpl. Duncan of the Tinton Falls Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 732-542-3400 ext. 465.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.