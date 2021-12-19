Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Driver, 34, Killed In Fiery Garden State Parkway Crash

Cecilia Levine
Fabrice Deryce
Fabrice Deryce Photo Credit: Fab Deryce Facebook

A 34-year-old North Jersey man was killed in a fiery crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, State Police said.

Fabrice Deryce, of Scotch Plains, was heading south in a Chevy Impala when he struck multiple fixed objects around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in Tinton Falls, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The vehicle then entered the grass median that separates the local and express lanes, and struck a concrete cantilever overhead sign support. 

Initial reports say the car caught fire and CPR was performed on Deryce, formerly of Rahway.

He was later pronounced dead, Curry said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information was released.

