Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: UPDATE: Driver Escapes Injury As Jeep Splits Pole On Route 46
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver, 30, Dies In Route 24 Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 30-year-old man died in a crash on Route 24 early Friday, Feb. 4 in Union County, authorities said.

Alexander Marrero's vehicle was heading eastbound onto the I-78 ramp when his Mazda 3 veered off the left side of the road around 1:15 a.m. in Springfield, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

The car struck the end of a guard rail on the eastbound ramp and Marrero, of Bloomfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say the driver suffered a severely severed leg.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.