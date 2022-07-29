Driver, 22, Hurt As SUV Flips On Route 80: State Police

A 22-year-old driver from Connecticut was hurt after her SUV flipped on Route 80, state police said.

A Honda CRV was heading eastbound in Blairstown when the vehicle veered off the left side of the highway and overturned near milepost 9.2 just after 6:10 a.m. on Friday, July 29, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The driver — a 22-year-old woman from Waterbury, Connecticut — suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Slota said.

All lanes were temporarily closed for the crash investigation and cleanup but have since reopened, according to 511NJ.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.