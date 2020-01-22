Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Driver, 15, Nabbed In Paterson After Vehicle Slams Into Pole, Catches Fire, In Police Pursuit

Haledon police
Haledon police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Haledon PD

UPDATE: A 15-year-old boy who authorities said was behind the wheel of a stolen car that crashed into a utility pole in Paterson and burst into flames during a Haledon police chase was in custody Wednesday.

A Haledon police officer tried stopping the stolen 2007 Saab 9-5 around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the driver sped off, they said.

The Saab slammed into a utility pole at Getty Avenue and Straight Street in Paterson, knocking it down, and burst into flames, responders said.

The driver and a 16-year-old passenger were taken into custody while another occupant ran off, they said.

A 16-year-old passenger was taken to nearby St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to a release issued late Wednesday afternoon by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald and Haledon Police Chief Angelo J, Daniele.

A second passenger ran off, they said.

The driver served with a delinquency complaint -- charging him with aggravated assault, among other offenses -- before being taken to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center to await a hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson, they said.

