North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

DRIVE-BY: Three Shot, One Dead, Outside Paterson High-Rise Complex

Jerry DeMarco
Riverview Terrace, Paterson
Riverview Terrace, Paterson Photo Credit: Googlemaps

One of three men wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a Paterson high-rise complex Thursday night died of his injuries, authorities said Friday morning.

A city police shot spotter reported 18 rounds fired from a silver Honda with tinted windows outside the Riverview Terrace complex on Presidential Boulevard around 7 p.m.

Shadire Scott, 19, of Paterson was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center two hours later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Also struck were 38-year-old Santos Lantigua of Jersey City and Xavier McCray, 25, they said.

Scott was treated at the hospital and released, authorities said.

Lantigua remained in stable condition, they said.

