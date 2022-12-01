Dramatic Footage Shows Rescue Of Family In West New York Fire, 41 Families Displaced

Bystanders stepped up to help a family trapped on a fire escape as a fire tore through their West New York building, ultimately displacing 40 other families on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The footage shared by News12 New Jersey appears to show the owners of the bodega on Madison Street using their own ladder to help three children and a dad stuck on a jammed fire escape as flames ripped through the building around 5 p.m.

Twenty-five families in the Madison Street building were displaced while 16 others on the adjacent 55 Street building were displaced.

The Red Cross opened a reception center and will be providing financial assistance to the families impacted.

