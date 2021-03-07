DPW Worker Charged With Multiple Sex Crimes Involving Juvenile, Hudson Prosecutor Says

A 46-year-old DPW worker from Hudson County on charges involving multiple sex crimes against a juvenile, authorities said Saturday.

Secaucus resident Victor Rodriguez assaulted the alleged victim -- who was ages 12 and 13 -- more than seven years ago, and was arrested June 29, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Secaucus DPW worker was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

Rodriguez was being held in the Hudson County Jail pending a first court appearance.

