Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Dozens Of State Police Cars Line Parkway Before Serious Crash On Jersey Shore (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (with permission)

A serious crash closed the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway Friday in Wall Township.

Footage from the scene posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows nearly a dozen State Police vehicles near Exit 98. It wasn't clear if the troop cars were at the scene for the crash specifically.

The video shows a head-on crash between a delivery truck and an SUV, and a third vehicle on an embankment.

Four lanes were closed. Major delays were being reported.

New Jersey State Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.