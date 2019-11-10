Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Dozens Displaced In Jersey City Fire, No Serious Injuries Reported

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A fire that went to four alarms burned through four homes in Jersey City early Friday
A fire that went to four alarms burned through four homes in Jersey City early Friday Photo Credit: Screen grab

A fire that tore through four houses in Jersey City early Friday morning is under control, a city spokeswoman said.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Wade Street near Rutgers Avenue and went to four alarms before it was contained. Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and returned to duty. There were no other reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday morning but it was believed to have been fed by a gas line, WABC 7 reported.

About 36 people were displaced, officials also said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.