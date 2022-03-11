Double Pickup Truck Crash Causes Injuries, Delays On Rt. 287 In Morris County

A crash involving two pickup trucks caused injuries and delays on Route 287 in Morris County late Wednesday morning.

The trucks collided in the southbound lanes near milepost 53 in Riverdale just after 11:55 a.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

Multiple occupants were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, Marchan said.

Meanwhile, one of three right lanes was temporarily closed, causing a 10 to 15-minute delay north of exit 55 to CR 511/Ringwood Ave (Wanaque) to north of exit 52, according to 511NJ.

No further details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.