DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Person Of Interest In Custody

Cecilia Levine
Todd S. Warner
Todd S. Warner Photo Credit: Todd S. Warner

A 50-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with a double homicide that occurred Sunday evening in Warren County, authorities said.

Todd S. Warner, who has active warrants for credit card and motor vehicle theft, was considered armed and dangerous when police arrested him Monday, Washington Township Police Chief Thomas J. Cicerelle said.

Warner is a person of interest in connection with the deaths of Joyanne J. Warner and Frank N. Warner, both 73, whose bodies were found in their Pelegrine Drive home when police responded to an unconscious person's call at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, police said.

A criminal investigation is ongoing by the Washington Township Police Department and Warren County Prosecutors Office. Further

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

