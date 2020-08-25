Don't Invite Vehicle Thieves To Steal Your Ride, Local Police Warn

Englewood police this week joined the growing number of law enforcement authorities in North Jersey who've urged residents and merchants to lock their vehicles and take their key fobs.

Police everywhere -- not just in Englewood -- have gone from frustrated to angry that more and more motorists are basically inviting thieves to steal their vehicles.

In Englewood, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead warned that an uptick in the number of vehicles broken into and stolen should show owners that the concern is genuine.

Most victims left the key fobs in the vehicle.

"While we can understand and appreciate how convenient this practice is, it unfortunately makes it that much easier for thieves to gain access to your vehicle, steal your belongings -- or even worse, steal the vehicle itself -- we implore you not to leave key fobs or valuables vehicle."

Bandits prowl North Jersey neighborhoods overnight, when most vehicle owners are sleeping. Most come from Newark and the Oranges, although some are from Hudson County and the Bronx.

Thieves know what to look for. Some vehicles won't lock if the fob is still in them. Others have side mirrors that fold when the car is locked.

Many simple test door handles. If a vehicle is locked, they keep moving. If it’s not, they get to work.

Surveillance cameras aren't much of a deterrent. Many thieves wear hoodies or hide their faces in other ways -- with COVID face masks, for instance. Most cameras don't have high-enough resolution to capture accurate facial features from a distance, especially in low light.

Figuring the insurance will cover it doesn't take into account how that actually will affect the owner's rates -- especially when his or her carrier discovers the fob was left in an unlocked vehicle.

Equally mistaken is the idea that locks won't make a difference because thieves will try to break in, anyway -- nope, police say.

They ordinarily don't need to work more than a single block before finding an available ride without having to force their way in. Then you or your neighbor's wheels are gone.

This video shows how quickly it's done:

WATCH THIS: Three car thieves hop out of a stolen vehicle in Fort Lee, test door handles on three SUVs and snatch the one that was unlocked and had the key fob inside. You can watch it happen in real time. COURTESY: Fort Lee PD

The thieves prefer neighborhoods with trees, fences and other dividers between homes, those with fewer people out and around -- and those with higher-end vehicles available.

So think twice whenever you get out of your vehicle. Have you made it a target or a deterrent?

In the end, it comes down to common sense.

"Lock the vehicle’s doors whenever it's unattended, no matter where or for how long," Halstead said, "and never leave a running vehicle unattended."

Anyone who sees or knows of a vehicle burglary or theft can contact the local CrimeStoppers group, which offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for any information that "significantly assists a police investigation."

Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Citizens can also “like” CrimeStoppers at facebook.com/tricommunitycrimestoppers.

Or just call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

