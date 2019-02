Thanks to a generous local contractor, Allendale police updated their duty wear and picked up additional lifesaving equipment.

Borough resident Robert Paulius, the chairman and CEO of V. Paulius Associates in Allendale, approached former Chief Robert Herndon about what equipment police might need.

Herndon turned to current Chief George Scherb, who said officers were looking into outer carrier vests and individual first aid kits.

“The outer carriers are on the cutting edge of law enforcement equipment,” Scherb said. “They have been found to relieve stress on an officer’s hips and back due to the weight of equipment being transferred off the duty belt and onto the carrier.”

The individual first aid kits are carried by officers in their personal vehicles – allowing them to save lives, if necessary, while off duty.

They also carry them while on duty.

Each kit contains a tourniquet, chest seal, gloves, and special gauze for packing severe wounds.

