Dogs, Cats Flee, Rabbit Dies In Pre-Dawn Haskell House Fire

Wanaque firefighters got mutual aid at the Lakeside Avenue blaze from Bloomingdale and Pompton Lakes and borough coverage from Ringwood and West Milford.

Two dogs and two cats made it out safely, although a rabbit died in a destructive pre-dawn home fire Monday just off Rainbow Lake in Wanaque.

Firefighters by 5 a.m. had contained the blaze to a second-floor bedroom and part of the attic in the 77-year-old, 1,740-square-foot Lakeside Avenue home.

Companies from Bloomingdale and Pompton Lakes provided mutual aid at the scene, while Ringwood and West Milford provided borough coverage.

