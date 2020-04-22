Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Dog Dies In Two-Alarm Sussex County House Fire

Valerie Musson
A two-alarm fire at a Sussex County home caused the death of a family dog, officials said.
A family dog died in a two-alarm fire at a Sussex County home, fire officials said.

The blaze broke out at a home on Winding Way shortly after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Byram Twp. Fire Department said on Facebook .

Fire crews needed extra time to get the blaze under control after discovering a partial collapse of the home, officials said.

Additional resources were brought on scene after a second alarm was struck, officials said.

Byram Twp. Fire Department via Facebook

While no one was home at the time of the fire, the family dog did not survive, officials said.

The fire is being investigated by the Byram Police Department, Sparta Fire Official and the Sussex County Fire Marshal’s Office.

