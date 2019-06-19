Doctored Time Sheets Lead To Arrests Of Three Bergen County Workers, Fourth Suspect

Three workers employed by Bergen County – including a married couple from River Edge -- were arrested on various charges Wednesday after investigators discovered that one of them was doctoring his time sheets, authorities said.

It began when the county’s Office of Inspector General notified the prosecutor’s office that David Kaczyk, a 50-year-old heavy machine supervisor, was “falsifying his time sheets to reflect hours that he had not worked,” Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

After raiding his Lakeview Street home, detectives also arrested his wife, Janice Kaczyk, a 41-year-old office service manager on child endangerment charges, the prosecutor said.

Investigators seized hydrocodone along with a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, he said.

David Kaczyk was charged with theft by deception and falsifying or tampering with records, Musella said.

The prosecutor’s detectives weren’t finished.

They later arrested 48-year-old Kevin Little of Wallington, who worked as a mechanic for the county, Musella said. He was charged with selling the hydrocodone, the prosecutor said.

Finally, they arrested Justin K. Chiusolo, a 38-year-old electrician from Fair Lawn, charging him with distributing suboxone.

All four were released pending July 10 first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The three Bergen County employees were suspended without pay, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said.

"The county does not condone any type of criminal behavior and these actions are not representative of the hard-working nature of most county employees," Tedesco said.

