'Do The Right Thing': GF Makes Desperate Plea For NJ Hit-Run Driver's Surrender

The girlfriend of a New Jersey man critically injured by a hit-and-run driver has made a desperate plea for their surrender.

Ryan Harley, 33, was on life support at Cooper University Hospital as of Thursday -- five days after the Deptford crash, according to his girlfriend Brianna Garland.

Harley -- who shares three children with Garland -- was on the phone with his mom when he was struck crossing Delsea Driver after a trip to Walmart around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Garland told Daily Voice.

"His mom heard a handheld horn followed by 'wait wait' and then silence," she said.

"She heard the whole thing followed by the horrific sounds and she said 'Hello, hello, Ryan? Are you there?'"

Harley never responded.

Garland said it wasn't long before she got "the call that changed everything."

"I then got a phone call shortly after saying that it was a horrific accident and that we need to go to Cooper now," she said.

"Even when I saw the paramedics and the fire tracks and all that I didn’t think that it was him -- it just was too hard to believe."

Deptford police are seeking a white or gray 2008-2012 Ford Escape with New Jersey tags.

Garland shared a message for the driver at fault.

"I just want whoever did this to know that he was someone’s father son love one brother and that they need to turn her self in and do the right thing," she said. "It was breaking us the most is that they left him there and didn’t care what his condition was."

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 856-845-6300.

