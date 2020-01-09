DMV Temper Tantrum: Long Lines Throw Jersey City Woman Into 'Violent Rage,' Report Says

A 28-year-old woman caused nearly $23,000 in damages after losing her temper twice waiting in line at a the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission Bayonne office, NBC New York reports .

Shawna Joseph, of Jersey City, was told to leave the facility around 2 p.m. Tuesday -- the first time she let her temper flare in the lengthy line, the report says.

When she returned two hours later, Joseph pushed an officer manager, smashed computer equipment and kicked a pair of police officers trying to handcuff her, the report says.

Joseph was charged with criminal mischief, aggravated assault and hindering apprehension. She was also charged with drug possession after she was found with a PCP-laced marijuana cigarette.

The office manager was treated at a local hospital after suffering from an undisclosed injury.

