Dive Teams Try To Retrieve What Looks Like Body From Passaic River

Jerry DeMarco
Wallington divers called off the Passaic River search until after daybreak.
Wallington divers called off the Passaic River search until after daybreak. Photo Credit: Jimmy Wood Jr.

Authorities Monday morning resumed efforts to retrieve what looked like a body in the Passaic River between Wallington and Passaic.

Members of the Wallington Fire Department Emergency Squad were out on a drill on Sunday when a sonar camera spotted what may have been a body.

It was spotted in the water near Gregory Avenue after backups from Lyndhurst, Oradell, Mahwah and Passaic arrived.

The rough current eventually forced them to call off the recovery until the morning.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

