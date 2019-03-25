Dive Teams Try To Retrieve Man's Body From Passaic River

Authorities Monday morning were resuming efforts to retrieve a body in the Passaic River between Wallington and Passaic.

It was immediately unclear whether it could possibly be a man who Garfield police were told jumped from a bridge over the river the night before.

Members of the Wallington Fire Department Emergency Squad were out on a drill Sunday when a sonar camera spotted what they later said appeared to be a body.

It surfaced near Gregory Avenue after backups from Lyndhurst, Oradell, Mahwah and Passaic arrived.

The rough current eventually forced them to call off the recovery until Monday.

